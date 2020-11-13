Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Smart and Recyclable Pallets Market

Smart and Recyclable Pallets Market: Outlook

Smart and responsive pallets are becoming a crucial enabler for smart warehouses, and a key element to define the growth dynamics of the smart and recyclable pallets market. World over, adoption of industry automation piggybacking on machine learning technologies has changed the face of the palletizing industry. Incorporation of internet of things has lent an amazing visibility to tracking goods stored and transported in pallets in facilities. For all purposes, end-use industries consider recyclability in pallets a subset of smart feature, since manufacturers of modern pallets are heavily leaning on using recyclable materials; examples are recyclable timbers in making pallets. These aspects have shaped the dynamics of smart and recyclable pallets market.

A range of IoT components and technologies are used to make smart. RFID microchips are one of them. In recent years, Edge IoT for machine vision has made pallets smart. ERP, PLCs, and sensors are some of the important parts of smart and recyclable pallets market.

Smart and Recyclable Pallets Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Manufacturers and vendors are gearing toward connecting machine vision systems to the IoT in smart warehouses. The initiative will help them gain a strong foothold in the smart and recyclable pallets market. End users are keen on harnessing the potential of IoT for machine vision solution, which is a key trend shaping the competitive scenario in the market. Various embedded computing solution providers such as ADLINK are reaping revenue gains from this trend. Top players have leveraged smart pallets vision technology for boosting their pallet profitability.

Names of players aspiring substantial stakes in the smart and recyclable pallets market are ORBIS Corporation, Shanghai Lika Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Craemer Holding GmbH, and Palettes Gestion Services.

Smart and Recyclable Pallets Market: Key Trends

Incorporation of machine vision systems in smart warehouses for the manufacturing sector is a key trend bolstering the expansion of the smart and recyclable pallets market. Growing vision-based IoT initiatives in various industrialize nations have boosted the prospects of smart and recyclable pallets market. Advances made in robotic systems for pallet nailing, pallet dismantling, and pallet repair are spurring the scope of smart and recyclable pallets in warehouses. New trend being made in Industry 4.0 are boosting generation of opportunities for manufactures and other stakeholders in the smart and recyclable pallets market. Growing popularity of clad-rack warehouses has also positively influenced the expansion.

Rise in digitalization of pallets is a key trend in the smart and recyclable pallets market. Increasing incorporation of more recycled materials, such in plastic pallets, has been gathering traction among sustainability-focused brands.