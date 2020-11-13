Same Day Delivery Market Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Value Market Research

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Same Day Delivery Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the same day delivery market include A1 Express Services Inc., Aramex, Courier Express, Deliv, Deutsche Post AG, Dropoff, Inc., FedEx, Jet Delivery, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Increasing usage of smartphones and the convenience of purchasing daily essentials and luxury products from the comfort of home is primarily driving the growth. Moreover, the availability of a plethora of options, lower price compared to physical stores, and technology-enabled online trials of apparel and accessory are some of the other factors contributing to the burgeoning demand for retail e-commerce across the world. Additionally, the internet has revolutionized the retail industry by increasing the reach of retailers from the local area to overseas, allowing the business to reach the expediency of customer and increasing the cross-broader success. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to declining market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of same day delivery.

Market Segmentation

The entire same day delivery market has been sub-categorized into type, service and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

B2B

B2C

C2C

By Service

International Service

Domestic

By Application

Retailers

E-Commerce

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for same day delivery market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

