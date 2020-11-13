Asteroid Mining Market Size, Share, Regional Overview and Global Forecast to 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Asteroid Mining Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the asteroid mining market include Asteroid Mining Company, Bradford, iSpace, Kleos Space S.A., Planetary Resources, SpaceFab.US, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Offworld, Virgin Galactic. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Depleting mineral resources, together with a growing global population, is estimated to drive the worldwide asteroid mining market. Earth’s population is forecasted to grow up to 11.2 billion by the end of the century, the supply of natural resources now mined is not big enough to meet our growing demands. Hence, there has an increasing shift towards asteroids mining. Governments and private enterprises have set their sights in outer space for various resources, which is projected to fuel the growth of the market. Companies are actively investing in space mining to provide and enhance practical theories and technology for business evolvement. Factors like the high expense of space mining processes and regulations regarding proprietary rights hamper the growth of asteroid mining. However, these obstacles are soon going to fade away. Costs of traveling to space will soon be negligible, very soon asteroids will become easy to reach as any mine on Earth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of asteroid mining.

Market Segmentation

The entire asteroid mining market has been sub-categorized into phase, asteroid type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Phase

Spacecraft Design

Launch

Operation

By Asteroid Type

Type C

Type S

Type M

Others

By Application

Construction

Resource Harvesting

3D Printing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for asteroid mining market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

