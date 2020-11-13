Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Size – Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, LIT Company. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Manufacturers are investing high cost on R&D to improve the function of UV disinfection equipment at a broad level applications such as industrial process water treatment, and municipal drinking water is projected to drive the market growth. Further, favorable government policies for water and wastewater treatment has accelerated the technology growth in developing countries such as India and China. Besides, growing industrialization activities in these developing countries have resulted in air and water pollution, which in turn affected the rain falls and the purity of natural water resources. The surge in demand for clean and safe drinking water, owing to the rise in population and scarcity of freshwater resources, is expected to impact the UV disinfection equipment market positively. Furthermore, sudden outbreak COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has led to an increase in demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems. The demand has been raised, especially from the healthcare industry and commercial institutions, to stop the coronavirus transmission by avoiding manual cleaning practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the low cost of conventional disinfectants compared to UV lights are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment.

Market Segmentation

The entire ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market has been sub-categorized into end-use industry, component and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By End-Use Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Component

UV Lamp

Controller Unit

Quartz Sleeve

Reactor Chamber

Others

By Application

Water Treatment

Municipality Water Treatment

Residential Water Treatment

Commercial Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment Air Treatment

Healthcare Facilities

Residential and Commercial

Bio-Terror Agents

Food & Beverage Disinfection Surface Disinfection

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

