Cycle Computer Market | Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Business Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Cycle Computer Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the cycle computer market include CatEye, Garmin, Pioneer Electronics, KNOG, Giant Bicycles, VDO Cyclecomputers, VETTA, Sigma Sport, Bryton Inc., Polar. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

With the increase of health-consciousness among bicycle users, the demand for bike computers is increasing as these devices track various details such as energy level, water percentage, calories burned, heart-rate, and others that are based on the course and energy exertion. Furthermore, the GPS navigation provided by bike computer devices is projected to assist the cycle riders with maps for a better commute. These are the factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, rising trend of cycling activities especially in developed country is boosting the demand. However, lack of awareness of the product may hamper the global cyclocomputer market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of cycle computer.

Market Segmentation

The entire cycle computer market has been sub-categorized into product type, sensor type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Wired Computer

Wireless Computer

By Sensor Type

Rear Wheel Sensor

Speed/Cadence Sensor

Gradient Sensor

Heart Rate Sensor

By Application

Fitness & Commuting

Athletics & Sports

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for cycle computer market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

