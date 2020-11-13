Nuclear Medicine Isotopes Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026

Value Market Research offers the latest published report on “Global Nuclear Medicine Isotopes Market” analysis and forecast 2020-2026. The prime objective of the report is to help the user understand the market driver, restrains, challenges, opportunities, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, segmental markets, and growth projections with a suitable set of methodologies and assumptions. The report provides market size, share, for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast until 2026 in revenue and volume.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the nuclear medicine isotopes market include GE Healthcare, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Bayer AG. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising preference for non-invasive treatment and growing benefits of isotopes medicine is stimulating the growth of the global nuclear medicine isotopes market. Nuclear isotopes medicines are less common than other counterparts. The non-invasive nature, together with the ability to observe an organ functioning outside the body, makes this technique a powerful diagnostic tool. In medical diagnosis, there is a strong trend to use nuclear isotopes. Several medical research is being conducted globally to use radionuclides for highly specific biological chemicals such as immunoglobulin molecules. A favorable response from the study is estimated to propel the market growth. However, low acceptance and awareness about nuclear medicine isotopes among people hampers the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of nuclear medicine isotopes.

Market Segmentation

The entire nuclear medicine isotopes market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

Thallium-201 (Tl-201)

Iodine (I-123)

Fluorine-18

Rubidium-82 (Rb-82)

Iodine-131 (I-131)

Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

Radium-223 (Ra-223) and Alpharadin

Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

Other

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Thyroid

Neurology

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for nuclear medicine isotopes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

