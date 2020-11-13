Artificial Pancreas Device System Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global artificial pancreas device system market to exhibit a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025.

An artificial pancreas device system (APDS) refers to an autonomous system for glycemic control. It consists of a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM), an insulin infusion pump and a blood glucose device for calibrating CGM. The system aids in monitoring glucose levels in the body and adjusting the delivery of insulin for reducing high blood glucose levels, thereby regulating the function of the pancreas. Owing to these advantages, it is widely used in the treatment of type 1 diabetes around the world.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases on account of a sedentary lifestyle led by the majority of the working population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to developing medical ailments, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, continual product launches with innovative features by industry players are also contributing to the market growth. For instance, in 2016, Medtronic plc launched the MiniMed 670G System, which is the first hybrid closed loop system with SmartGuard technology that mimics some of the functions of a healthy pancreas by offering two new levels of automated insulin delivery. Extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the rising demand for automated systems for diabetes management are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Device Type

6.1 Threshold Suspend Device Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Control- to-Range Systems

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Control-to-Target Systems

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Treatment Type

7.1 Bi-hormonal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Insulin Only

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospital

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medical Centres

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Beta Bionics Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cellnovo Limited (ENXTPA:CLNV)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Inreda Diabetic B.V.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Medtronic Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Roche Holding AG

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 Typezero Technologies Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

