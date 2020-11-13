Herbal Supplements Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global herbal supplements market grew at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Herbal supplements are derived from natural ingredients, such as ginger, turmeric and flaxseeds. They aid in reducing stress, boosting the immune system, improving digestion and minimizing the risk of diabetes, cholesterol and gastrointestinal problems. They are generally available in the form of capsules, tablets, syrups, ointments and powders.

Herbal Supplements Market Trends:

Owing to the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), individuals across the globe are focusing on strengthening their immunity. Consequently, they are increasingly spending on health and wellness products, which, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for herbal supplements. Other than this, the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, are further impelling the market growth.

Moreover, due to inflating income levels and rising health consciousness among individuals, there is an increase in the demand for herbal supplements through online distribution channels, which is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Herbal Supplements Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type

Moringa

Echinacea

Flaxseeds

Turmeric

Ginger

Ginseng

Others

Market Breakup by Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder and Granules

Soft Gels

Others

Market Breakup by Consumer

Pregnant Women

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD, A.N.P. Inc. (ASX: ANP), Bio-Botanica, Inc., Gaia Herbs B.V., Herb-Pharm, LLC, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Now Health Group, Inc., Nutraceutical Corporation, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc., Solgar Inc., etc.

