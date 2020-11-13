Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

The global linear alpha olefins market is expected to reach a value of USD 12.6 Billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2020-2025.

Linear alpha olefins (LAOs) are alkenes that have a terminal double bond between the first and second atom of carbon. LAOs are mainly utilized as co-monomers for producing polyethylene. They are also used in the form of precursors for plasticizers, detergents and synthetic lubricants. They can either be produced by the oligomerization of ethylene or as a by-product of the Fischer Tropsch synthesis and then separated into single components by fractionation.

Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the extensive utilization of LAOs in various industries across the globe. Apart from having applications in the manufacturing of waxes, surfactants, high-performing industrial and engine oils, they are widely used for manufacturing lubricants due to their beneficial properties, such as low volatility, natural lubricity, wear and tear, thermal stability, and chemical inertness. Furthermore, market players are currently investing heavily in the expansion of LAO production capacities, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Idemitsu Kosan Co. (IDKOY), INEOS Oligomers.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, End-Use and Region.

Performance of Key Regions

North America

Middle East

Western Europe

South Africa

Others

Market by Type

Butene

Hexene

Octene

Decene

Dodecene

Tetradecene

Hexadecene

Octadecene

Eicosene

Others

Market by End Use

LLDPE

Detergent Alcohols

HDPE

Lubricants

LDPE

Others

