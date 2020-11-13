Global High Voltage Capacitor Market 2020: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global high voltage capacitor market to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.

High-voltage (HV) capacitors are electrical components utilized for storing energy and performing high-voltage applications. Their capacity generally ranges from 25 volts for household electronics to 1000 volts for specialized industrial equipment. These capacitors have two conducting plates separated by an insulating material, which is known as the dielectric. They assist in power generation, transmission, distribution and high-voltage installations. Moreover, they provide resilience, reliability, stability, power flow control and can segment the power system to improve the grid’s flexibility.

Market Trends

Owing to several factors, such as rapid urbanization, increasing global population and inflating income levels, there is an increase in the consumption of energy across the globe. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for HV capacitors worldwide. These capacitors are mainly utilized for ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the transmission of extra-high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UHV) in residential and commercial spaces. Furthermore, the escalating sales of electronics, such as smartphones, smart televisions (TVs) and multimedia players, are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global High-Voltage Capacitor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Dielectric

6.1 Ceramic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Plastic Film

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Tantalum

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Aluminum Electrolytic

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Mica

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 500-1000V

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 1001-7000V

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 7001-14000V

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Above 14000V

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Power Generation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Power Transmission and Distribution

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Drivers & Inverters

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Motors

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 China

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Japan

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.1.3 India

9.1.3.1 Market Trends

9.1.3.2 Market Forecast

9.1.4 South Korea

9.1.4.1 Market Trends

9.1.4.2 Market Forecast

9.1.5 Australia

9.1.5.1 Market Trends

9.1.5.2 Market Forecast

9.1.6 Indonesia

9.1.6.1 Market Trends

9.1.6.2 Market Forecast

9.1.7 Others

9.1.7.1 Market Trends

9.1.7.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4.4 Columbia

9.4.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.4.2 Market Forecast

9.4.5 Chile

9.4.5.1 Market Trends

9.4.5.2 Market Forecast

9.4.6 Peru

9.4.6.1 Market Trends

9.4.6.2 Market Forecast

9.4.7 Others

9.4.7.1 Market Trends

9.4.7.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.1.1 Market Trends

9.5.1.2 Market Forecast

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Market Trends

9.5.2.2 Market Forecast

9.5.3 Iran

9.5.3.1 Market Trends

9.5.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5.4 United Arab Emirates

9.5.4.1 Market Trends

9.5.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5.5 Others

9.5.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Materials Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Distribution and Export

11.6 End-Use Industries

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Alstom SA

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 API Capacitors Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Arteche Group

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 General Atomics

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Iris Power

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Isofarad Kft

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 KON?AR Group

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Lifasa

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 RTDS Technologies Inc.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Siemens (OTCMKTS: SIEGY)

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 TDK Corporation (OTCMKTS: TTDKY)

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

