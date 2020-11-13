Mobile Anti-Malware Market Statistics 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Anti-Malware Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global mobile anti malware market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Mobile malware is a malicious program that attacks the security of a smartphone to access personal information available on the device. Currently, there is a rise in the demand for mobile anti-malware across the globe as it aids in detecting and protecting against malware attacks. Mobile anti-malware scans and prevents unwanted applications, messages, viruses and Trojans, thus keeping the system protected. It is either pre-installed in the device, or it can be purchased through a cloud service.

Rapid urbanization, along with the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones in the daily lives around the world are some of the key factors driving the mobile anti-malware market growth. Moreover, the rising trends of bring your own device (BYOD), cloud storage and internet of things (IoT) are further catalyzing the demand for mobile anti-malware worldwide. Other factors, such as rising working population, the growing consumer expenditure capacities, and continual launch of more secured and advanced variants of mobile anti-malware solutions by key industry players, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to register a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Malware Type:

Trojans

Worms

Backdoors

Ransomware

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Public/Government

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Utilities

Telecom and IT

Others

Market By Operating System:

Android OS

Apple OS

BlackBerry OS

Window OS

Others

Market Breakup by User Type:

Small and Medium Organizations

Large Organizations

Individuals

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Ahn Labs

Avast Software

Avira

BitDefender

Doctor Web

Emsisoft

F-Secure

Kaspersky

Lookout Inc.

Malwarebytes

McAfee

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos

Symantec

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

