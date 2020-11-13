Travel Bags Market 2020: Global Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the IMARC’s latest study “Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Travel bags are mostly included in the travel gear used by explorers, trekkers, tourists, and travelers for carrying their belongings. These bags are available in different sizes, shapes, and designs and are usually made up of leather, polyester, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, nylon, vinyl, etc. Duffel bags, wheeled backpacks, rolling luggage, weekenders, totes, and travel packs are some of the commonly available types of travel bags.

Global Travel Bags Market Trends:

The expanding travel and tourism industry, along with the wide availability of travel bags with customized sizes and designs, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of nomadic culture among the millennials is also augmenting the market for travel bags. Additionally, the emergence of online retail channels providing hassle-free shopping experience and doorstep delivery of travel bags is further bolstering the market growth. The launch of eco-friendly product variants that are manufactured by using natural and organic fabric dyes, organic canvas, recycled leather, and other eco-friendly materials, is also driving the market for travel bags.

Notes: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Travel Bags Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material Type

Polyester

Fabric

Leather

Others

Market Breakup by Luggage Type

Duffle

Trolley

Backpacks

Market Breakup by Price Range

Premium Price

Medium Price

Low Price

Market Breakup by Demography

Male

Female

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

