Travel Bags Market 2020: Global Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025
According to the IMARC’s latest study “Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
Travel bags are mostly included in the travel gear used by explorers, trekkers, tourists, and travelers for carrying their belongings. These bags are available in different sizes, shapes, and designs and are usually made up of leather, polyester, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, nylon, vinyl, etc. Duffel bags, wheeled backpacks, rolling luggage, weekenders, totes, and travel packs are some of the commonly available types of travel bags.
Global Travel Bags Market Trends:
The expanding travel and tourism industry, along with the wide availability of travel bags with customized sizes and designs, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of nomadic culture among the millennials is also augmenting the market for travel bags. Additionally, the emergence of online retail channels providing hassle-free shopping experience and doorstep delivery of travel bags is further bolstering the market growth. The launch of eco-friendly product variants that are manufactured by using natural and organic fabric dyes, organic canvas, recycled leather, and other eco-friendly materials, is also driving the market for travel bags.
Request For Free Sample Pdf Copy @ https://www.imarcgroup.com/travel-bags-market/requestsample
Notes: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Travel Bags Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Material Type
Polyester
Fabric
Leather
Others
Market Breakup by Luggage Type
Duffle
Trolley
Backpacks
Market Breakup by Price Range
Premium Price
Medium Price
Low Price
Market Breakup by Demography
Male
Female
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Factory Outlets
Online Stores
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1867&flag=C
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group