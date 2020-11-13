Consent Management Market Report | Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The recent introduction of GDPR or General Data Protection Regulation in Europe has changed business operations worldwide. The GDPR has resulted in increased scrutiny and subsequent legal framework required for businesses to obtain, use, pass on, and store consumer information. Due to the complex nature of various types of information, and the necessity to adhere to all legal guidelines, consent management market is expected to witness robust growth in the near future. The boom of this market is likely to near double figures in the near future as thanks to the global nature of digital operations, businesses around the world are expected to drive growth for the consent management market in the near future.

Global Consent Management Market: Notable Developments

The leading companies in the tech sector are expected to drive growth of the consent management market in the near future. While data protection laws apply to most companies online, due to the stringent nature of these requirements, and development of cloud, tech companies are expected to drive major growth for the global consent management market in the near future.

Furthermore, some of these companies have publicly expressed reservations about some of the GDPR laws. For example, in a recent press release Microsoft has discussed various clauses in the GDPR framework such as need to hire data protection officer as an additional costly affair. The challenges that lie ahead of major tech firms are expected to drive more demand for quality automation and software solutions in the consent management market.

As per GDPR regulations, companies handling the data of EU consumers can be charged 20 million euros or 4% of their annual turnovers as penalties. Hence, serious infringements are leading to deterrence among worldwide businesses forcing them to make dynamic shifts in data management processes. Additionally, the widespread implications of GDPR make it mandatory for both data handlers as well as controllers to take utmost precaution in relation to possible legal penalties. This is expected to be a major factor in growth for the global consent management market in the near future.

Global Consent Management Market: Drivers and Restraints

Digital disruption is expected to make way for significant growth for the consent management market in the near future. Digital disruption is ideal for many small businesses as it helps them reach new customers, reduce costs of marketing, and are increasingly associated with proven ROI. This is expected to increase interactions of businesses with consumers and secure a multi-channel experience for small and large businesses alike. The growth of online businesses, the increasing preferences of consumers to purchase products and seek information online, and a solid framework in place are expected to drive significant growth for the consent management market in the near future.

The complex nature of GDPR regulations for sectors like healthcare are expected to gain significant traction for the consent management market in the near future. In many sectors, consumers do not share sensitive data similar to healthcare. Additionally, growing push of US government to adopt digital technologies to interact with consumers is expected to drive major growth for the consent management market in the near future.

Global Consent Management Market: Geographical Analysis

The global consent management market is expected to witness robust growth in Europe region. The strict application of EU guidelines in the region, the conventional importance of personal information, and the tight penalties are expected to drive significant growth for the consent management market in the region. However, due to the global nature of digital disruption, the consent management market is also expected to witness similar growths nearing double digits in most regions around the world.

