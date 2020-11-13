Feed Additives Market Statistics 2020-25: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Feed Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global feed additives market size reached US$ 35.1 Billion in 2019. Feed additives are supplements that are used for enhancing the quality and performance of animal feed. These products belong to various classes of molecules, compounds and organisms to promote healthy growth and assimilation of essential nutrients. These additives can also be utilized to enhance the flavor of the animal feed or digestibility of the feed materials. Some of the most commonly used additives include prebiotics, probiotics, preservatives, antioxidants, emulsifiers, emulsifiers, essential oils, acidifiers, stabilizing agents, coccidiostats and histomonostats. The intake of these supplements enhances the stress resistance, improves appetite and gut health, boosts immune function and stimulates the reproduction of the animals.

Global Feed Additives Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the industrialization of meat and dairy production. Rapidly growing global population, along with shifting dietary preferences and an increase in meat consumption, has provided a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the health benefits of protein-based diets, which has contributed to the escalating sales of good-quality meat and meat products. Additionally, the rising prevalence of livestock diseases has increased the uptake of feed additives that aid in livestock disease prevention. Furthermore, manufacturers are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch efficient variants in the market. For instance, the adoption of new techniques such as lipid encapsulation is projected to enhance the stability and performance of the additives, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit a moderate growth during the next five years 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Acidifiers

Carotenoids

Enzymes

Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

Flavors and Sweeteners

Antibiotics

Minerals

Antioxidants

Non-Protein Nitrogen

Preservatives

Phytogenics

Probiotics

Market Breakup by Live Stock:

Ruminants Calves Dairy Cattle Beef Cattle Others

Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders

Swine Starters Growers Sows

Aquatic Animal

Others

Market Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Market Region Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include:

Cargill

Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay Group

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Hansen A/S

lnVivo Group

Nutreco N.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Adisseo France SAS

Alltech Group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

