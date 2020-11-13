Maritime Security Market Demand and Research Insights by 2028

Global Maritime Security Market: Snapshot

The global maritime security market is projected to demonstrate ascending demand graph during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. Key reason attributed to this growth is increased need for maintaining the marine security. The maritime security system is gaining popularity in various countries owing to its ability to offer advanced technology to spot threats and communicate with officials. Through this system, ports, vessels, and other infrastructure concerned with the shipping business are offered protection from intended damage through sabotage, terrorism, or subversion.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the maritime security market provides in-depth study of key elements supporting or obstructing the market growth. Apart from this, the report aims to covers dependable data on shares, volume, and various business strategies used by vendors working in this market. Thus, the report is a valuable guide of the maritime security market for the forecast period of 2019–2028.

The global maritime security market is segmented on the basis of various key factors such as type, threat and vulnerabilities, end-user, and region.

Global Maritime Security Market: Growth Dynamics

The global maritime security market is growing on the back of plethora of reasons. A report from the Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty states that around 90% of worldwide trade is carried by international shipping. This factor highlights significance of the international maritime security, thereby fuels the growth of the global maritime security market.

In recent years, there is considerable growth in the marine terrorism-related incidents across the globe. This situation has pushed the military forces to take initiatives and avoid such incidents in future. Deployment of maritime security solutions is one of such initiatives.

Vendors working in the global maritime security market are pouring efforts to advance maritime safety solutions and services. These efforts are helping companies engaged in the shipping and transport business to protect themselves from unethical and illegal acts and threats. As a result, the market for maritime security is witnessing stupendous expansion opportunities.

However, some factors are restraining the growth of the global maritime security market. Ungoverned marine regions and need of uniform standards for maritime safety technologies and solutions are some of the key factors obstructing the market growth.

Global Maritime Security Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The global maritime security market is moderately fragmented in nature. Presence of considerable number of well-established players shows that the competitive landscape of the market for maritime security is highly intense. Vendors in the market for maritime security are executing numerous tactics to maintain their prominent market position.

Several players are focused on research and development activities to advance their products. A case in point here is recent successful test performed by SAAB Group. The firm stated that it has successfully completed tests on Saab Lightweight Torpedo, which is the firm’s anti-submarine warfare solution. In this work, the firm collaborated with Swedish Armed Forces and Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV). This move indicates that the global maritime security market is expanding at rapid pace.

The list of key players in the global maritime security market includes:

Thales Group

SAAB Group

Elbit Systems Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems Inc.

Global Maritime Security Market: Regional Assessment

The global maritime security market is spread across five key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of them, Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions of the market for maritime security. One of the key reasons stimulating market growth in this region is increased use of marine route for transportation of goods in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. Apart from this, growing instances of sea-crimes in the region will boost the market growth in the upcoming period.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

