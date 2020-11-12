Intragastric Balloon Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The new research report titled “Intragastric Balloon Market, Global Industry Analysis, and Forecast” gives a detailed analysis and future forecasts of the market. The report highlights the significant players, including market size, share, and demand, development. This report further covers the latest trends, technological advancements, and growth opportunities.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the intragastric balloon market include Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Districlass Medical SA, Endalis, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Lexel SRL, Halex Istar Indústria Farmacêutica Ltda (Medicone), Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., Reshape Lifesciences Inc., Silimed Inc., Spatz FGIA Inc., and Shandong Institute of Medical Instruments. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising obesity epidemic worldwide, which effect more than 600 million people globally. According to WHO, approx. 65% of the world population live in countries where being overweight and obese kills more people than being under weight. These factor is propel the market growth. The other factors that propel the market growth are technological advancement in weight loss management and devices coupled with reduced cost associated with treatment. However, risks of acute pancreatitis and overinflation associated with intragastric balloon hampers the market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of intragastric balloon.

Market Segmentation

The entire intragastric balloon market has been sub-categorized into product, filling material and end-use. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Single Intragastric Balloon

Dual Intragastric Balloon

Triple Intragastric Balloon

By Filling Material

Saline-filled

Gas-filled

By End-use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for intragastric balloon market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.erica, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

