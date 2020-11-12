Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Size – Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2026

The Energy Recovery Ventilator Market 2020 research report gives emerging industry data, global segments and regional outlook. This report covers up all details such as size, share, value, growth, restraints, and opportunities for the year 2019 to 2026. The report generated using various analysis tools like porter’s five forces model, market attractiveness and value chain. The report gives comprehensive review of the global market helping to club revenue generation and profitable business to transform client’s success.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the energy recovery ventilator market include ABB Ltd., Nortek Air Solutions, FUJITSU General, Daikin, Greenheck Fan, General Electric Company, LG Electronics, Munters, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Controls, Carrier Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global energy recovery ventilator market is experiencing significant rise owing to the increasing significance of indoor air quality, innovations in ERVs, increasing trend for green buildings, and growing demand to minimize energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings. COVID-19 pandemic is likely to support the global ERV market due to the increasing requirement of improved quality indoor air to reduce the chances of infection. However, high installation and maintenance costs and lack of awareness is estimated to restrain the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The entire energy recovery ventilator market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Run Around Coil

Heat Pipe

Rotary Enthalpy Wheel

Fixed Plate

Thermosiphon

Twin Tower

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for energy recovery ventilator market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

