Global 1, 4-butenediol Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

“ The 1,4-butenediol market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global 1,4-butenediol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 1,4-butenediol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 1,4-butenediol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 1,4-butenediol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report., In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19., In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets., In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries., In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 1,4-butenediol market covered in Chapter 4:, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Dairen Chemicals, International Specialty Products, Shanxi Sanwei Group, BASF SE, Invista, LyondellBasell Chemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 1,4-butenediol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:, Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process, others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 1,4-butenediol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:, THF, PBT, GBL, PU, Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:, North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2026

