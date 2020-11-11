Artificial Limbs Market Worth Observing Growth | Ossur, Hanger, Otto Bock

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Artificial Limbs’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Otto Bock (Germany), Ossur (Iceland), Freedom Innovations (United States), Blatchford Group (United States), Steeper Group (United Kingdom), Roadrunnerfoot Engineering Srl (Italy), Trulife (Ireland), Hanger, Inc. (United States), Fillauer Companies, Inc. (United States), Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers (United States).

What is Artificial Limbs Market?

Artificial Limbs also known as Prosthesis Devices are used to replace the missing body parts. These artificial devices were initially designed with the help of computer aided design software but recently they are also being manufactured with the help of 3D printing techniques. The costs for the artificial limbs depends on the body parts it is replacing. That may vary between 5000-50000 USD depending on the features that same prosthesis devise possess.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Study by Type (Upper Artificial Limbs, Lower Artificial Limbs), Technology (Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable Operated/ Body Powered, Electrically powered/ Myoelectric, Others), End User (Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers)

Market Influencing Trends:

Extensive Research and Developments in Artificial Limbs Development

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Growth Drivers

Increasing instances of Vascular or Diabetic Patients

Growing Geriatric as well as Handicapped Population across the Globe

Technological Enhancements in Artificial Limbs Manufacturing

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Financial Viability and Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Artificial Limbs Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key Development Activities:

Very Seldom number of manufacturers are providing artificial limbs across the globe. Threat of new entrants is also minimal due to higher initial investments as well as perquisites such as skilled workforce and robust technological advancements. Thus, the global artificial market is concentrated to very few number of players. Although, increasing healthcare infrastructures and favorable government regulations will attract number of new entrants across the globe.

