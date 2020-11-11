Industrial Lifting Equipment Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth By 2027 with top key players like KION GROUP AG,ABUS Crane Systems GmbH,Cargotec,Crown Equipment Corporation

The industrial lifting equipment is used in lifting or moving of heavy machinery or equipment from one place to the other. This lifting equipment has a wide range of applications in different manufacturing units, dockyards, construction sites, fabrication workshops, warehouses, a distribution unit, and others. The industrial lifting equipment helps in minimizing human workload and lessens the injuries caused due to the lifting and manipulation of heavy machinery. The increasing demand for different industrial lifting equipment such as cranes, forklifts, hoists, etc. in various industries has contributed to the growth of the industrial lifting equipment market.

KION GROUP AG,ABUS Crane Systems GmbH,Cargotec,Crown Equipment Corporation,Daifuku Co., Ltd,Konecranes,Liebherr Group,Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe B.V.,Terex Corporation,TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

The increase in demand for forklifts in the warehouse and logistics segment, increasing demands for lifting loads in the shipping industry, and surge in demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry are some of the major factors driving the global industrial lifting equipment market. On the other hand, high initial costs are the major factor that may restraint for the overall industrial lifting equipment market at a global level.

The global industrial lifting equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, mechanism, installation, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as lifts, pallet trucks, forklifts, hoists, stackers, robotic arms. On the basis of mechanism, the market is segmented as electrical, magnetic, hydraulic, pneumatic, scissor lifts. On the basis of installation, the market is segmented as overhead, vehicle mounted, fulcrum. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as manufacturing industry, shipping dockyards & warehouses, process industry.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial lifting equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the industrial lifting equipment market in these regions.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key factors driving the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key North vendors in the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market?

