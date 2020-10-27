Locomotive Market Value to be Worth around US$ 8,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Locomotive market will register a 3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 8,000 Mn by 2027

This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Locomotive Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Locomotive market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Locomotive in major regions globally.

The market report on the Locomotive also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Locomotive Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Locomotive industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

AEG Power Solutions B.V., Strukton, Alstom, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Siemens, Hitachi, Ltd., Bombardier, CRRC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Metso Corporation, Wabtec Corporation, Materfer, Brookville Equipment Corporation, and others.

Market Segmentation

Locomotive Market By Technology

IGBT Module

GTO Thyristor

SiC Module

Locomotive Market By Power Conversion Components

Rectifier

Inverter

Traction motor

Alternator

Auxiliary power conversion Unit

Locomotive Market By Locomotive Type

Diesel Locomotive

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Locomotive

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Locomotive Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Locomotive

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Locomotive Market By Technology

1.2.2.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Locomotive Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019

1.2.2.3. IGBT Module

1.2.2.4. GTO Thyristor

1.2.2.5. SiC Module

1.2.3. Locomotive Market By Power Conversion Components

1.2.3.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Locomotive Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Rectifier

1.2.3.2.2. Inverter

1.2.3.2.3. Traction motor

1.2.3.2.4. Alternator

1.2.3.2.5. Auxiliary power conversion Unit

1.2.4. Locomotive Market By Locomotive Type

1.2.4.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Locomotive Type(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Locomotive Market Revenue Share By Locomotive Type in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Diesel Locomotive

1.2.4.2.2. Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

1.2.4.2.3. Electric Locomotive

1.2.4.2.4. Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

1.2.5. Locomotive Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Locomotive ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Locomotive MARKET By Technology

4.1. Global Locomotive Revenue By Technology

4.2. IGBT Module

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. GTO Thyristor

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. SiC Module

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Locomotive MARKET By Power Conversion Components

5.1. Global Locomotive Revenue By Technology

5.2. Rectifier

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Inverter

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Traction motor

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Alternator

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Auxiliary power conversion Unit

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Locomotive MARKET By Locomotive Type

6.1. Global Locomotive Revenue By Locomotive Type

6.2. Diesel Locomotive

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Electric Locomotive

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Locomotive Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. AEG Power Solutions B.V.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Strukton

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Alstom

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. TOSHIBA CORPORATION

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Siemens

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Hitachi, Ltd.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Bombardier

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. CRRC

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolioa

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Metso Corporation

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

