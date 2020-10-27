Locomotive Market Value to be Worth around US$ 8,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Locomotive market will register a 3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 8,000 Mn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Locomotive Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Locomotive market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Locomotive in major regions globally.
The market report on the Locomotive also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Locomotive Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Locomotive industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
AEG Power Solutions B.V., Strukton, Alstom, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Siemens, Hitachi, Ltd., Bombardier, CRRC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Metso Corporation, Wabtec Corporation, Materfer, Brookville Equipment Corporation, and others.
Market Segmentation
Locomotive Market By Technology
IGBT Module
GTO Thyristor
SiC Module
Locomotive Market By Power Conversion Components
Rectifier
Inverter
Traction motor
Alternator
Auxiliary power conversion Unit
Locomotive Market By Locomotive Type
Diesel Locomotive
Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)
Electric Locomotive
Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
Locomotive Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Locomotive
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Locomotive Market By Technology
1.2.2.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Locomotive Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019
1.2.2.3. IGBT Module
1.2.2.4. GTO Thyristor
1.2.2.5. SiC Module
1.2.3. Locomotive Market By Power Conversion Components
1.2.3.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Locomotive Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Rectifier
1.2.3.2.2. Inverter
1.2.3.2.3. Traction motor
1.2.3.2.4. Alternator
1.2.3.2.5. Auxiliary power conversion Unit
1.2.4. Locomotive Market By Locomotive Type
1.2.4.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Locomotive Type(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Locomotive Market Revenue Share By Locomotive Type in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Diesel Locomotive
1.2.4.2.2. Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)
1.2.4.2.3. Electric Locomotive
1.2.4.2.4. Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
1.2.5. Locomotive Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Locomotive ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Locomotive Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Locomotive MARKET By Technology
4.1. Global Locomotive Revenue By Technology
4.2. IGBT Module
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. GTO Thyristor
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. SiC Module
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Locomotive MARKET By Power Conversion Components
5.1. Global Locomotive Revenue By Technology
5.2. Rectifier
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Inverter
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Traction motor
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Alternator
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. Auxiliary power conversion Unit
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Locomotive MARKET By Locomotive Type
6.1. Global Locomotive Revenue By Locomotive Type
6.2. Diesel Locomotive
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Electric Locomotive
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Locomotive Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Locomotive MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Locomotive Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Locomotive Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Conversion Components, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Locomotive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. AEG Power Solutions B.V.
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Strukton
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Alstom
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. TOSHIBA CORPORATION
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Siemens
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Hitachi, Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
12.7. Bombardier
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. CRRC
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolioa
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Metso Corporation
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
