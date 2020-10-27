Volvulus Treatment Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2028

Volvulus is the condition of obstruction due to the twisting or knotting of the gastrointestinal tract. Twisting or knotting of the gastrointestinal tract may block the intestinal tract and obstruct blood flow. It can lead to the death of the involved segments of the gastrointestinal tract, intestinal perforation, peritonitis, and intestinal obstruction. Volvulus is most commonly caused due to a birth defect known as malrotation, which specifically occurs during fetal development. It may also occur in elderly people with constipation. The symptoms of volvulus include intermittent pain in the abdomen, bloody stool, vomiting, nausea, bloating or constipation. An emergency surgery is necessary to repair volvulus and remove possible dead tissues in the gastrointestinal tract. Volvulus occurs in approximately 2 individuals per 100,000, worldwide.

There are four types of volvulus: gastric volvulus, midgut volvulus, cecal volvulus, and sigmoidal volvulus. Out of these, the incidence of cecal volumes is increasing every year, whereas, the incidence of sigmoidal volvulus remains stable. It has been observed that, the requirement of volvulus treatment and incidence of volvulus is higher in people who are institutionalized or who live in nursing homes, due to the regular intake of psychotropic drugs which interfere with colonic motility.

Volvulus Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence and recurrence of volvulus is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the volvulus treatment market over the forecast period. According to the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics, the prevalence of volvulus has increased considerably in the last two decades, thus, increasing the demand for volvulus treatment. Changes is lifestyle and eating habits are attributed to the growing prevalence of volvulus. The launch, development, and addition of new products for volvulus treatment is the other factors contributing to the growth of the global volvulus treatment market. For instance, rectal tubes, barium enema, and rigid and flexible endoscopy have been vastly integrated and adopted by clinicians as treatment methods. Colonoscopy is effective in more than 70% of the patients, as it allows the evaluation of colonic mucosa indicating the presence or absence of the signs of ischemia.

Volvulus Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global volvulus treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment, end user, and geography.

Based on type, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented as:

Gastric Volvulus (GV) Organo-Axial Volvulus (OAV-GV) Mesentero-axial Volvulus (MAV-GV)

Midgut Volvulus

Cecal Volvulus

Sigmoidal Volvulus

Based on treatment, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented as:

Laparotomy

Colostomy

Laparoscopic Surgery

Colectomy

Bowel Resection

Based on end user, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on geography, the global volvulus treatment market is segment as:

North America Volvulus Treatment Market

Latin America Volvulus Treatment Market

Europe Volvulus Treatment Market

Asia Pacific Volvulus Treatment Market

Japan Volvulus Treatment Market

Middle East & Africa Volvulus Treatment Market

Volvulus Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for volvulus treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. A majority of the treatment methods have already been vastly adopted, although, there remains high competition amongst local and regional players. Among the two type of volvulus, the cecal volvulus segment is expected to lead in the global volvulus treatment market over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgical centers in the end user segment are expected to contribute a considerable share in the global volvulus treatment market over the forecast period, as this is the most accessible channel and a majority of patients are recommended for outpatient treatment.

Volvulus Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global volvulus treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant market in the global volvulus treatment market, owing to the high prevalence of volvulus in the region. The volvulus treatment markets in Europe and Latin America are expected to grow at significant CAGRs due to expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-large share in the global volvulus treatment market throughout the forecast period.

Volvulus Treatment Market: Key Players

The global market for volvulus treatment is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global volvulus treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings, HOYA Group, KARL STORZ, OLYMPUS Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Toshiba, Getinge Group, Invendo Medical, and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

