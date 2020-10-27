Peptide Synthesis Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2029

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Overview

Peptide synthesis refers to the process of creating short sequences of polypeptides through addition of one amino acid at a time. The peptide synthesis process is beneficial for the purpose of generating specific sequences representing epitopes of specific protein domains that might or might not be altered by moieties like phosphate groups. Peptide molecules have gathered considerable traction in the nutrition and healthcare industry, which is likely to foster growth of the global peptide synthesis market in the forthcoming years.

Much of technological advancement has been made so as to perform the desired synthesis or production of peptide. With respect to chemical and enzymatic peptide synthesis, this particular trend has been observed. This factor is expected to support growth of the global peptide synthesis market in the years to come.

Peptide synthesis has come up as one of the significant methodologies in the field of bioorganic chemistry. Synthetic peptides act as probes of biological function and structure. It also plays the role of an important intermediate for the purpose of development of peptidomimetics and enzyme inhibitors as therapeutic agents, which is likely to encourage development of the global peptide synthesis market in the years to come.

Product, technology, end user, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global peptide synthesis market has been categorized.

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global peptide synthesis market is mentioned below:

In January 2018, based out of Belgium, Imcyse SA is a clinical-stage biotech company has entered into a collaboration with leading multinational pharmaceutical corporation, Pfizer, Inc. Such association is for the purpose of the development of a certain modified peptide called Imotope. This particular peptide is synthesized for treating rheumatoid arthritis and various other chronic diseases.

Some of the prominent entities in the global peptide synthesis market comprise the below-mentioned:

Advanced ChemTech

Gyros Protein Technologies AB

Bachem Holding AG

Imcyse SA

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Key Trends

The global peptide synthesis market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

High Demand for the Making of Pharmaceutical Drugs to Spell Growth for the Market

The development of the global peptide synthesis market is influenced by the growing utilization of peptides in the development of various pharmaceutical drugs. In addition to that, the growth of the market is estimated to be triggered by the increasing activities related to the research and development of new therapeutic peptide. Besides, augmented burden of diseases, invention of technologically progressive peptide synthesizers, and availability of government support and funds are expected to drive the demand for peptide synthesis in the years to come.

Obesity, diabetes, and oncology are three important therapeutic areas that generate huge revenue for the global peptide synthesis market. As a drug modality, peptidomimetics and peptides occupy the interface between larger biological drugs and small molecules with the immense scope to possess the bioavailability of small molecules and specificity of antibodies. In addition, peptides offer researchers with feasible options for manufacture, optimization, and discovery because they are able to be expressed by recombinant systems and synthesized chemically. As such, many pharmaceutical companies are focusing more on the development of various peptide-based drugs. All these factors are estimated to open up the scope of growth for the global peptide synthesis market in the years to come.

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to the dominant region in the global peptide synthesis market. Such dominance of the region is ascribed to the sound presence of many of the market players in the region. Furthermore, augmented awareness about the availability and benefits of the technologies related to peptide synthesis is likely to emerge as another growth factor for the peptide synthesis market in North America.

