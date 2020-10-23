Industrial Safety Footwear Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market: Snapshot

Growing awareness regarding safety in industries such as manufacturing, food and beverages, oil and gas, construction, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals is demanding for advanced industrial safety footwear, driving its global market. Workers in various industries are exposed to hazardous incidences as chemical and electrical contacts, moving machinery, heated objects, share edges, and falling objects. Safety boots are designed to prevent legs from hazardous effects of any accidents caused at workplaces. Industrial safety footwear offer industries to maintain consistent production as they offer superior surface grip and build confidence in the employees. The government regulations regarding safety of workers motivate the organizations to opt for superior qualities of safety apparels.

Waterproof footwear segment is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the escalating demand from chemical and automobile industry. Leather material type segment is anticipated to gain a dominant share in the market due to fine insulation and durability properties. However, demand for rubber is also foreseen to be escalated in the future. Considering the applications, the construction industry segment is predicted to gain higher demand for industrial safety footwear than other segments.

Geographically, Europe is forecasted to show a health growth of market owing to shoe manufacturing organizations in the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, and Italy. However, it is expected that Asia Pacific will show an impressive growth in the market owing to the presence of large number of manufacturing plants. Liberty Group, Rock Fall, Hewats Edinburgh, JAL Group France, Simon Corporation, COFRA, V.F. Corporation, Uvex Group, Bata Industrials, Honeywell International, and Dunlop Boots are constantly focusing on product innovation, fueling the growth of the market.

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market: Overview

In order to maintain safety across various industries, specifically designed footwear are essential, especially in the sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, oil and gas, food and beverages, and manufacturing. These safety boots come with additional protection for the toe, made up of steel or similar composite material. The composite material include aluminum and polyurethane. Depending on the requirement of end use industries, these safety footwear are of varied types. As these industries aspire to increase productivity and governments across the world penalizing those who don’t abide by optimum safety at their workplace, the demand in the global industrial safety footwear market is expected to escalate at a rapid rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market: Key Trends

Industrial processes require workers to expose themselves to various hazardous occurrences such as falling object, electrical and chemical contact, share edges, heat, and moving machinery. Industrial safety footwear also offer superior surface grip, and altogether, helps the industries to maintain consistent production while installing confidence into their workforce. This is the primary factor that is augmenting the demand in the global market for industrial safety footwear. Equal thrust to the market is exerted by the stringent government regulatory such as BSI, OSHA, and ILO to maintain the workplace safety and repercussion of past mistakes. However, the availability of cheaper substitute of inferior quality, made of spurious materials from domestic vendors, is expected to eat into the shares of branded products with optimum quality.

The segment of waterproof footwear is expanding at a rapid rate, gaining added demand particularly from the automobile and chemical industries. With fine durability and insulation properties, leather remains the most in-demand material segment, while rubber is another important market segment by type. By application, the construction industry serves maximum demand, followed by oil and gas. Both these end-use industries are flourishing and are expected to sustain the demand throughout the forecast period.

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market: Market Potential

Safety being the paramount feature, usefulness, comfort, and aesthetic values are some of the other attributes that differentiates similar products from different vendors. As a result, companies involved in the market for industrial safety footwear actively research and develop innovative products to gain shares. For examples, footwear made of lightweight composites that come with reduced discomfort and aid in walking are gaining popularity.

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe serves the maximum demand for industrial safety footwear, primarily gaining from the shoe manufacturing organizations in Italy, Germany, Spain, France, and the U.K. Asia Pacific, being the manufacturing hub for many industries including automotive and electrical, is another important region for the players in the global industrial protective footwear market. Governments in India and China have stiffened the regulations for workplace safety in the past decade, which is further fueling the demand from the region. North America makes for a matured market with the presence of several prominent names and stringent regulations. In the U.S. and Canada, the demand for women’s safety shoes is favoring the uptake.

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market: Competitive Landscape

Competition in this market is stiff, with the presence of a number of global and local vendors. Some of the prominent players in the global industrial safety footwear market are Dunlop Boots, Honeywell International, Bata Industrials, Uvex Group, V.F. Corporation, COFRA, Simon Corporation, JAL Group France, Hewats Edinburgh, Rock Fall, and Liberty Group. Several leading players often indulge in merger with or acquire smaller regional vendors with potential in order to expand their geographical presence as well as increase production capacity.

